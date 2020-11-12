Independence receives forfeit victory in Class AA football playoffs
(WVVA) - The Patriots will automatically advance to the football state quarterfinals, as their opponent will not compete due to COVID-19 concerns.
No. 14 Independence was slated to travel to No. 3 Frankfort on Sunday evening, if the weekly School Alert System allowed it. However, Mineral County Schools announced Thursday it will operate schools and athletics under a "red" rating, regardless of the West Virginia Department of Education's release on Saturday.
With this announcement, the WVSSAC confirmed that both Frankfort and Keyser would not be competing in this weekend's First Round.
Independence will play the winner of No. 6 Fairmont Senior and No. 11 Braxton County in the quarterfinals.