Independence receives forfeit victory in Class AA football playoffs

(WVVA) - The Patriots will automatically advance to the football state quarterfinals, as their opponent will not compete due to COVID-19 concerns.

No. 14 Independence was slated to travel to No. 3 Frankfort on Sunday evening, if the weekly School Alert System allowed it. However, Mineral County Schools announced Thursday it will operate schools and athletics under a "red" rating, regardless of the West Virginia Department of Education's release on Saturday.

11.12.20 School Messenger reg: School & Athletics for next week



Mineral County Schools will continue to function as Red for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 21. Schools will remain closed for remote learning and all extracurricular activities will remain suspended. pic.twitter.com/aOcwXxTESy — Troy Ravenscroft (@ravenscroft7) November 12, 2020

With this announcement, the WVSSAC confirmed that both Frankfort and Keyser would not be competing in this weekend's First Round.

WVSSAC 2020 Football Playoffs



Keyser and Frankfort High School will not be playing due to Covid.



North Marion, Independence and Tygarts Valley will be advancing. — WVSSAC (@wvssac) November 12, 2020

Independence will play the winner of No. 6 Fairmont Senior and No. 11 Braxton County in the quarterfinals.