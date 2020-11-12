Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I. The blast wounded three people. IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah. It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there. The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.