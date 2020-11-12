Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia, Uganda win U.N. court seats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Judges from Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia and Uganda won seats Thursday on the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s top judicial organ. In the contested race, eight candidates were vying for five seats on the 15-member world court based in The Hague, Netherlands whose job is to settle disputes between countries. Five judges are elected every three years by majority vote in both the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council. After two rounds of voting, four current court members — Uganda’s Julia Sebutinde, China’s Xue Hanqin, Japan’s Yuji Iwasawa and Slovakia’s Peter Tomka — were re-elected, and Germany’s Georg Nolte was elected.