Lawsuit: WVa health plans unlawfully deny transgender care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit is alleging West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee health plans unlawfully denied coverage for gender confirming care for two transgender residents. The suit filed Thursday argues the state is violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria. The suit was filed by Lambda Legal, which has sued at least two other states for excluding gender-confirming care in state employee health plans, and two other groups. Healthcare.gov, the website for the Affordable Care Act, notes many health plans still exclude “services related to sex change” and says such exclusions “may be unlawful sex discrimination.”