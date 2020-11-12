Liberty football locked-in for first playoff game since 2015

(WVVA)- An intense feeling of focus filled the auditorium at Liberty High School Thursday afternoon as the Liberty Raiders football team went over game film one last time before their Friday night playoff showdown with Herbert Hoover. Coach Mark Workman made it clear what he wants his team to be able to accomplish.

"We've got to come out and execute," said Workman. "Execution has been our word all year long; 'hey man we got to execute.'"

While the raider has been on a roll this season and has still yet to lose a game, it hasn't always been that way in years past. the Raiders posted a 5-25 record since 2017. This year, however, they have yet to lose a game. Quarterback Issac Atkins has been with the Raiders through thick and thin, and hope that the undefeated season continues beyond Friday.

"Since I've been a freshman we've struggled a lot here, the first two years we had one combined win, and last year we had four," said Atkins. "We've been working for this, so now that we're finally here this would mean a lot to get this win."

Liberty kicks off against Herbert Hoover in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Friday night at 7:30 P.M. at Woodrow Wilson High School.