Lions host Washington in matchup of struggling teams

The Detroit Lions are hosting Washington in a matchup of teams with a combined record of 5-11. Both still have plenty to play for this season. Lions coach Matt Patricia is trying to be retained for the 2021 season. Washington still has a shot to win the NFC East because every team in the division also has a losing record. Washington quarterback Alex Smith is set to make his first NFL start since breaking his right tibia and fibula nearly two years ago. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford left the last game for a concussion evaluation, but has been cleared.