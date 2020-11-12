Local polling place connected to several cases of COVID-19
FAYETTTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Health Dept has announced that several people who voted at the Mt. Hope Fire Department on November 3rd have now tested positive for COVID-19.
They reccommend that anyone who voted at the Mt. Hope Fire Department should monitor for symptoms and minimize interactionswith others.
The CDC recommends testing close contracts for COVID-19 between days 5-7 of last contact.
Free Testing Opportunities
- 11/13/20 1 pm - 4 pm PA, and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center Mt. Hope
- 11/14/20 10 am - 2 pm Oak Hill High School
- 11/15/20 1 pm - 4 pm Valley PK-8 in Smithers
Walgreens: everyday 1201 Main Street, Oak Hill (pre-registration required)
The Health Department is,"Pleading with the community to continue to practice physical distancing, limit contacts, wash hands, and wear face coverings when in public."
For additional information, contact the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617 Monday - Friday 8 am - 4 pm.
