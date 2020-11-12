Marshall to mark 50th anniversary of plane crash vs. MTSU

Marshall is commemorating the 50th anniversary of a plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the Thundering Herd football team. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash remains the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. Unbeaten and 16th-ranked Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Middle Tennessee has not played in three weeks and will attempt to regain momentum after winning two of its last three games. Marshall’s task is to stop Asher O’Hara, who threw for 333 yards in his last game and ranks third in the nation in rushing yards among quarterbacks. Before the game, a remembrance will be held on Marshall’s campus for the plane crash victims.