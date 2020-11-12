Mercer County Courthouse to receive upgrades thanks to a grant

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA) - The Mercer County Courthouse will soon being seeing upgrades.

County Commissioners have been approved for a grant of $100,000 by the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement authority to restore the interior and exterior windows at the courthouse.

The commission will be responsible for a match of 20% of the total project.

"We always appreciate the grant programs that help the county. That also keeps the county from using taxpayers money. We receive these grants to repair or replace things that's needed in our courthouse. It's a great help to the people in the county that they don't have to worry about the burden of tax money going to those repairs," Commissioner, Gene Buckner said.

The grant period begins on January, 1st 2021. At that time the County Commissioners will advertise for contractors to perform work on the new project.