Mercer County receives grant to help purchase jail cells and metal detectors

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- The Mercer County Commissioners Office has received a grant from the West Virginia Court Security Fund in the amount of $11, 568 to purchase new items for protection at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The grant will help the county get 3 jail cells and metal detectors for more security, when the County Commissioners decide to move the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to a new location.

"We are going to move the Sheriff's Department to another location down the street to the courthouse soon, and we need these jail cells to make it safe for prisoners that are coming from our regional jail," County Commissioner, Gene Buckner said.

There's no date set on when the Mercer County Sheriff's Department will be relocated.