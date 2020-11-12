National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim

DENVER (AP) — The family of a women’s rights activist from Uganda has filed a more than $270 million wrongful death and personal injury claim against the National Park Service after she was decapitated by an unsecured gate at Utah’s Arches National Park. The claim says newlyweds Esther Nakajjigo and Ludovic Michaud were driving out of the park June 13 when strong winds blew the metal gate into the side of their car. The gate narrowly missed Michaud, who was driving. His attorney argues a simple padlock could have prevented the accident. The National Park Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.