No. 9 Miami clinging to title hopes when it visits Hokies

The ninth-ranked Miami Hurricanes will tangle with a longtime rival when they play at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Miami is third in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 5-1 record and likely needs to win the rest of its games to have a chance at playing for the conference title. Virginia Tech is trying to bounce back from a gut-wrenching last-second loss to No. 22 Liberty last weekend. The Hokies have lost two of their last three. Key for the Hokies will be slowing quarterback D’Eriq King, who threw for 430 yards and five TDs last week and ran for 105 yards.