October Student of the Month: Cainan Goodman

RICHLANDS, VA (WVVA) -- WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

October's Student of the Month is Cainan Goodman, a Senior at Richlands High School.

Along with carrying a full schedule of classes, Cainan also works at a local grocery store and participates in mechanics classes at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center.

Cainan says after graduating, he hopes to continue a career in high performance motor sport.

His administrators say teachers adore him for his smile, respectful attitude, and work ethic.

"[He's] one of the most mannerly young men that you will ever meet," said Kim Ringstaff, Principal at Richlands High School. "I mean, it's always 'yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, what can i do.' He's always been that way, since he was a young boy."

Congratulations, Cainan!

