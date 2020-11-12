Panel to hear ideas for replacing Lee statue in US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A state panel is soliciting recommendations on what should replace Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. The first 80 people who sign up to speak will up to 3 minutes each to make their case. People can also submit written comments. The deadline for those is Nov. 27. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present a list of five finalists. And the commission will pick one to recommend to the General Assembly.