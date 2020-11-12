Princeton Middle, High Schools to resort to remote learning

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- Two Mercer County schools are resorting to remote learning due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the Mercer County Board of Education, an employee at Princeton Middle and High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both schools will utilize remote learning on Friday due to the number of staff members ordered to quarantine.

Remote learning will continue through Monday (Nov. 16).

