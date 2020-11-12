Raleigh County family seeks assistance from Prosecuting Attorney in 2014 murder case

"My children and my husband, they are hurting, seven years worth of hurt, and nobody is doing anything," said Sylvia Washington's daughter-in-law, Cathy Washington.

Seven years ago Cathy Washington's mother-in-law, Sylvia, was murdered by a woman she trusted, her caretaker Jessica Lunceford.

"This was a person, she really loved this person. And anytime that she was at our house visiting she would talk to this person, three or four times a day," Cathy Washington said.

Sylvia's youngest son Carl said he was shocked when he heard the news.

"I just couldn't believe that it actually happened to my mom knowing as nice as she was to people and this that and the other," said Sylvia's son, Carl Washington.

And he believes it was her unconditional kindness that lead to Lunceford's deceitful actions.

"My mom trusted her a little too much and gave her access to her checking account, or whatever. Because, she would write a check and go pick up my mom's prescriptions and then she was writing the amount over over and over and then she was actually, you know, taking my mom's money and that's how all of it got started," said Carl Washington.

Family members said they believe that Sylvia confronted Lunceford, triggering the attack that subsequently ended in the 2014 murder.

Lunceford was then arrested on February 25, 2019 and has been on house arrest since, but Washington's family members said individuals have reportedly seen her out of her home.

An offense that was reported to the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney who has reached out to Luncedord's monitor.

"She is under very strict home incarceration and basically she is to stay in her house. So he, again, I have a wonderful relationship with him and he is looking into it," said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller.

Until then the family must wait until a trial date is set for the next term, in early January.

Tiara Brown would like to share any stories that you want told, email her at tbrown@wvva.com