Repairs to bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky to take weeks

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky’s transportation secretary says repairs to a bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky that was damaged by a fiery truck crash will take weeks. The span serving a crucial highway artery was damaged Wednesday. Inspectors went on the Brent Spence Bridge Thursday to assess damage after workers cleared debris and the bridge cooled down from the extreme heat from the crash. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says officials don’t yet know the extent of damage. He says under the best case, repairs will take weeks. The closure caused detours along a major transportation artery connecting downtown Cincinnati with northern Kentucky across the Ohio River.