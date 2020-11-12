River Flood Warning from THU 11:30 PM EST until SAT 4:37 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Mercer County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the New River At Glen Lyn.

* From this evening to late Friday night.

* At 9:30 AM EST Thursday, the stage was 11.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this evening, and crest at 15.5 feet early tomorrow morning. It

will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Low spots along route 649 (Lurich road)

upstream from the gage are flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7

feet on 04/25/2017.

&&