River Flood Warning from THU 11:30 PM EST until SAT 4:37 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Summers County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the New River At Glen Lyn.
* From this evening to late Friday night.
* At 9:30 AM EST Thursday, the stage was 11.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this evening, and crest at 15.5 feet early tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Low spots along route 649 (Lurich road)
upstream from the gage are flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7
feet on 04/25/2017.
