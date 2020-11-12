River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the New River AT Allisonia.
* From early this morning to Friday afternoon.
* At 11:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet early this afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* At 8.0 feet, River begins to overflow the left bank and affect
Clarks Ferry Road, Route 653.At 9.0 feet, Parts of Julia Simpkins
Road, Route 693, on the right bank are cut off.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8
feet on 05/25/2017.
&&