River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the New River AT Allisonia.

* From early this morning to Friday afternoon.

* At 11:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet early this afternoon. It will

then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

* At 8.0 feet, River begins to overflow the left bank and affect

Clarks Ferry Road, Route 653.At 9.0 feet, Parts of Julia Simpkins

Road, Route 693, on the right bank are cut off.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8

feet on 05/25/2017.

