Staff shortage due to COVID-19 closes PikeView Middle school

MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed for an employee at PikeView Middle school.

According to Mercer County Schools, "the number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately supervise 8th grade students."

All 8th grade students at PikeView Middle School will move to remote learning starting tomorrow, Friday, November 13th until further notice.

The Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing and all affected have been notified.

