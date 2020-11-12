Suspect in decades-old cold case appears for first time in W.Va. court case

UPDATE: The suspect in a nearly 40-year-old West Virginia cold case has his first appearance in court.



Earl James Robbins, 64, appeared via video conference in front of Judge Darl Poling on Thursday. Robbins is charged with murder of Cynthia Miller in October of 1981.

Robbins was indicted by the same grand jury in October, 2020, for the Abduction, Kidnapping, and Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old girl in Beckley in 1980. However, police cannot release yet whether the two cases are connected.



During Thursday's hearing, Judge Poling decided to wait on several discovery requests made by Robbins by mail, asking the defendant to first make a decision on an attorney.



Robbins said it is his intention to plead not guilty to the five-count indictment.



Some of Robbins discovery requests included DNA evidence, witness names, and a request for a speedy trial. However, he said he will not waive extradition in the case.



An extradition hearing will be held at a later date in California before Robbins can be brought back to West Virginia. He is currently incarcerated on other charges at a California state prison. See more on those charges here: https://www.leagle.com/decision/incaco20110401014

UPDATE: Beckley detectives feel confident they've cracked a nearly 40-year-old cold case.



An indictment for murder was returned by a Raleigh County Grand Jury in October, 2020, in the case of Cynthia Miller, a Beckley teacher brutally murdered on the eve of her wedding.



Sgt. Morgan Bragg with the Beckley Police Dept., Lt. Tim Bledsoe with the State Police, and Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller were able to secure an indictment for Earl James Robbins, 64. He is a former Beckley resident doing time in a California state prison. Learn more about his California charges here: https://www.leagle.com/decision/incaco20110401014



Robbins was indicted by the same grand jury in October for the Abduction, Kidnapping, and Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old girl in Beckley in 1980. However, police cannot release yet whether the two cases are connected.



Miller's sister, Diana Jones, reacted to the news on Tuesday and recalled the wonderful teacher her sister was to her students. "She was very talented. I always said God picked a rose for his garden."



Betty Harrah was a student of Miller in 7th grade. "She cared enough to spend lunch breaks, after school, whenever we needed her she would help. It didn't matter whether you had converse shoes or cross-cutters....all that stuff didn't matter to her."



On October 26, 1981, the evening before Miller's wedding, her fiance Gary O'Neal, a Lester Police officer, left for Princeton to see his father one last time before the wedding. But when multiple calls went unanswered, he grew concerned.



As O'Neal walked into the couple's house on Miller Street close to midnight, the life he left behind was over.



"She was discovered with gunshot wounds and deceased. It's fair to say O'Neal is no longer a suspect at this stage," said the lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Morgan Bragg.



O'Neal and both Miller's mother and father have since passed away. But neighbor Hattie Wickline said Miller's father never gave up hope that her killer would be caught.



"He grieved over that death. He was so anxious for them to find who did this to his baby," she said in a 2017 interview.



What led to the biggest police break in the region's history?



Sgt. Bragg said those details cannot be released just yet as they prepare for trial. He also credited the work of law enforcement officers who worked the case in the past and kept detailed records preserved.



"This took a lot of reaching out. Obviously, you know our suspect is in California and he's moved around a lot. And we had to follow that trail."



Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said the state could still benefit from the public's help.



"Any detail, how insignificant it might seem, could become important. And now there is no reason to fear coming forward."



They are tips that could bring justice for a life stolen. But for friends and family, the memory of that beautiful soul can never be taken away.



"He needs to get his soul right and get forgiveness for what he has done because my family has," said Jones.



An extradition hearing will be held at a later date in hopes of bringing Robbins back to West Virginia for trial.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A major press conference is set for Tuesday morning regarding new developments in the case of a nearly 40-year-old cold case in Beckley.

The case is regarding Cynthia Miller, a Beckley school teacher who was brutally murdered on the eve of her wedding on October 26, 1981.



On the day before the wedding, friends and family at the time described Miller as excited to be spending the rest of her life with the man she loved.

The feeling wouldn't last.



That evening, her fiance Gary O'Neal left for Princeton to see his father one last time before the wedding. But when multiple calls to Miller went unanswered, he grew concerned. When he returned home close to midnight, nothing could have prepared him for what was on the other side of that door. His beloved fiance had been shot four times in the head and shoulder.

Eventually, tips started to dry up and family died, but law enforcement never gave up on the case.



According to a friend of the family, Hattie Wickline, Miller's father has passed away but he never gave up hope that his daughter's killer would be brought to justice.



"The day he died, he grieved over that death. He was so anxious to find the person who did this to his baby."



Stay with WVVA News on-air and online for the latest developments.