Trump praises West Virginia governor for rejecting Biden win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump praised ally and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday for not acknowledging Joe Biden as the president-elect. Trump tweeted approvingly of Justice a day after the governor said he didn’t view the election as over. The president has made baseless claims about widespread voter fraud costing him reelection. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pleaded with the governor on MSNBC to “just say the facts” and accept that Biden beat Trump. The former vice president was declared the winner of the presidential race on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.