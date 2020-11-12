West Virginia ramps up seat belt enforcement starting Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia highway enforcers are taking part in this year’s Click It or Ticket effort that begins Monday. Transportation officials say anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or traveling with unrestrained children will be ticketed. The two-week mobilization coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign during the busy holiday travel season. West Virginia law enforcement agencies will work with colleagues in Maryland and Virginia on Monday and in Kentucky and Ohio on Nov. 20 in a coordinated effort involving border counties.