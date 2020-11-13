14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says 14 soldiers have been killed and several others were injured in an extremist attack in the Sahel region. Spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said a military convoy from the Tin-Akoff area, in Oudalan province was ambushed. Three severely injured people were evacuated by plane to the capital, Ouagadougou, and the military has been sent to the area to find the attackers. Extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State is spreading across the West African nation. More than 2,000 people have been killed this year, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. Experts say the escalating insecurity in Burkina Faso is troubling, particularly with the country due to hold a presidential election on Nov. 22.