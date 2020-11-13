A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden’s win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most powerful Republicans in Washington are still standing behind President Donald Trump and his unsupported claims of voter fraud. But new cracks are emerging among GOP leaders from Utah to Ohio to New Hampshire who believe it’s time for the administration to treat Democrat Joe Biden like the president-elect he is. A significant Republican faction on Capitol Hill is saying for the first time that Biden should at least begin receiving intelligence briefings to ensure that he’s prepared for national security challenges when he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20. Party politics aside, state and federal officials and cybersecurity experts say there is “no evidence” that any voting system deleted, lost or changed votes.