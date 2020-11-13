Asian shares mostly drop on worries over surging virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly fallen as rising cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe and Asia add to worries that economies will once again be hamstrung by pandemic restrictions on travel and businesses. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China slipped Friday. Reports of surging COVID-19 cases have had a sobering effect on markets that had advanced on expectations that pro-business policies will continue after last week’s U.S. elections. U.S. stocks pulled back Thursday, swayed by declines in U.S. Big Tech stocks, which have held out well throughout much of the pandemic. Microsoft and Facebook each slipped 0.5%.