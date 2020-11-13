Bangladeshi wins children’s prize for fighting cyberbullying

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 17-year-old Bangladeshi boy has won the International Children’s Peace Prize for his work combating cyberbullying in his country. Sadat Rahman said Friday at a ceremony in The Hague that the fight against cyberbullying “is like a war, and in this war I am a warrior,” Rahman developed a mobile phone app that provides education and a way to report online abuse after he heard about a 15-year-old girl who killed herself as a result of cyberbullying. Previous winners of the prize include Pakistani human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the students who organized a youth march after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.