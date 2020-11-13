Banker to be sentenced for coronavirus relief funds fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia banker who admitted to illegally receiving $1.4 million in fraudulently obtained coronavirus relief funds could be sentenced to two years or more in federal prison. Tarik Jaafar was arrested in June at a New York airport after purchasing one-way tickets with his wife to Poland. He pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud and will be sentenced Friday. His wife will be sentenced next week. He admitted to filing 18 different loan applications using various shell companies under a federal program meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. He sought $6.6 million and received $1.4 million. Prosecutors say almost all the money has been recovered.