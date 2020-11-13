Bluefield advances to Class AA quarterfinals via forfeit

(WVVA) - The Beavers will receive a forfeit win in their Class AA playoff matchup, as opponent Clay County will not be able to participate.

A WVSSAC official confirmed the status of the game with WVVA on Friday morning.

Clay County is set to move to full remote instruction, according to the official.

Bluefield will face No. 10 North Marion (5-3) in the quarterfinals next weekend. The Huskies advanced to the quarterfinals via forfeit over No. 7 Keyser.