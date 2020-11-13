Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng, who started her Major League Baseball career as an intern, has become the majors’ highest-ranking woman and Asian American in baseball operations. She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. The team says Ng is believed to be the first female GM in a major professional sport in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the White Sox, Yankees and Dodgers. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is among those to applaud Ng’s hiring. He says anyone who thinks a woman can’t manage or coach or lead is silly.