CDC: Wearing a mask could keep you from catching virus

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are taking a new tack in the coronavirus fight by emphasizing recent research that finds a mask protects the person who wears it. Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised masks because of medical evidence that it stops people who are infected with coronavirus — whether they know it or not — from spreading it to others. But this week the CDC posted on its Web site a scientific brief discussing recent studies finding that a wearer gets some protection even if an infected person has no mask.