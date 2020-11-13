Community comes together to raise money for the Secret Sandwich Society

Fayette County (WVVA)- New COVID-19 mandates have prompted the cancellation of concerts that were scheduled to happen at Cantrell Ultimate Rafting tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Communities and Business owners in the mountain state are coming together to raise money at the establishment, after flames engulfed the Secret Sandwich Society restaurant last week.

The event organizer said those who are standing with him in support, make him proud.

"The community has come together in a way that I've never seen. I have more gift cards then I could even go through with ya. So many artists are coming. So many artists have already donated art. There is furniture. Everything is going towards the Secret Sandwich and it's amazing. It's good to see something like this happen." said event organizer, Gary Vaughan

They plan to follow safety precautions, by removing tables to add space, requiring face covering and enforcing social distancing.

For a full list of event details click here to be redirected to Facebook.