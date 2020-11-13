Deputies in Mercer County searching for missing juveniles

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Deputies say McKaihla Hazelwood, 13, and Achilles Croy, 15, of Princeton, went missing on November 11th. They are believed to be together - possibly in the Princeton, Bluefield, WV or Bluefield, VA areas.









If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hazelwood or Croy, you are urged to call 911 or Detective M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8480.

