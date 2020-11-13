Dry weather lingers into the start of the weekend

A FLOOD WARNING is issued for eastern Wythe county and Giles county (extends into Mercer, Summers and Monroe counties- NEW RIVER at GLEN LYN).

The New River at Allisonia levels are falling (flood warning is cancelled), but the New River at Glen Lyn is forecast to rise throughout today. Levels should fall during the day on Saturday. It has already reached minor flood stage.

A dry day is up ahead, but the morning commute will have patchy fog (dense in some places) for the majority of the viewing area with some mist/drizzle possible.

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s. Starting off with clouds, but clouds will decrease into the afternoon allowing a mostly sunny day to form. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts heading to 15-20 MPH. High temperatures will hit into the 50s for most with a few low 60s scattered around.

Overnight we will remain dry, but cold! Temperatures fall back down into the 30s for most of the viewing area. Winds will calm down overnight and if we are under clear skies some patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Most of the area should see clear skies overnight.

We won't experience any weather hazards throughout our Saturday. Dry and sunny with high temperatures around average in the 50s and low 60s. Lows Saturday night will be warmer into the 40s.

A cold front approaches the area on Sunday and crosses through Sunday into Monday. This gives another round of rain showers to cross through and also cooler temperatures to funnel in.

That full forecast is on WVVA until 7AM.