Flood Advisory from FRI 9:57 AM EST until FRI 2:00 PM EST

Flood Advisory from FRI 9:57 AM EST until FRI 2:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Giles County in southwestern Virginia…
* Until 200 PM EST.
* At 957 AM EST, local law enforcement reported nuisance flooding
was still occurring with Walkers Creek still out of its banks,
prompting a road closure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
&&