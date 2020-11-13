General Motors issues recall for select model 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolts

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The NHTSA has warned owners of select Model Year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles should park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire.

GM (General Motors) has issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seat’s bottom cushion.

The affected vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house.

Even if the vehicle is turned off they can still catch fire, or when parked, or even disconnected form a charging unit,

Chevrolet Bolt EV

THE NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has confirmed five known fires with two injuries and one of the fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.

Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, parking them outside and away from homes is highly recommended.

For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall.

The NHTSA has an open defect investigation into this issue, with the opening resume for this investigation is available here.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter a 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if your or another person's vehicle is under recall.

If it is, you should call your nearest dealership immediately to schedule a free interim repair.