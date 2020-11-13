Gillian Anderson brings uncanny ‘Iron Lady’ to ‘The Crown’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of British political leader Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown” was built step by step, from distinctive voice to helmet-hair wig to padded suits. Olivia Colman, who as Queen Elizabeth II goes wig to wig with Thatcher, deemed Anderson’s Thatcher so uncanny that it was “quite scary.” The U.K.’s first female prime minister and Conservative Party leader died in 2013. Helena Bonham, another star of “The Crown,” says Anderson’s performance was so effective it was like having a ghost around on the set. The Netflix series returns Sunday with 10 new episodes that include the introduction of the future Princess Diana.