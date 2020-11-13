Governor Justice’s mask mandate: Business owner reacts

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Since Wednesday, 13 West Virginians have passed away due to COVID-19, marking over 500 reported deaths total.

This prompted the governor to tighten the mask mandates throughout the state, on Friday; which will have an impact on local businesses.

"Beginning at midnight tonight, I will be issuing a [mandate] to wear a face covering indoors in all public buildings at all times," Gov. Justice said Friday in a press briefing. "This is not just when social distancing cannot be maintained, this is mandatory [...] in all buildings at all times."

Justice said he is depending on businesses to enforce these rules, otherwise, he said it could have detrimental consequences.

"To our business owners, I'm telling you straight up, just as straight up as can be, the next thing that follows this, is you know what, and that is the shutting down of the businesses," said Justice.



Justice is also requiring businesses to put up a sign enforcing this mandate.

By Friday afternoon, The Chocolate Moose coffee shop in Beckley, was already doing that.

Kevin Traube, the owner of the business, said they shut down for nearly two months earlier this year, and doing so again could be catastrophic, so he is doing his part to enforce these rules.

"Even though wearing a mask is inconvenient, it's much more convenient than not being able to go anywehere because everything is such down and not being able to earn your wages and not being able to open your business," said Traube.

Traube said he feels these mandates will prevent another shut down but only if residents and business owners do their part to prevent one.

"We can work together to make sure that doesn't happen here, so just be thoughtful, trust our leadership, do what they ask us to do, and work together as a community, [that] is our best defense against this," said Traube.

Along with enforcing mask requirements, the business has increased cleaning and sanitizing and they're limiting how many customers can come inside at a time to ensure social distancing.

In addition to the amended mask mandate, Justice also issued several other executive orders.

The additional mandates issued in Friday's briefing can be found here.