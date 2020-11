BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Liberty (Raleigh) led by as many as 17 points in its Class AA First Round matchup with Herbert Hoover, but fell late, 34-33.

The Huskies tossed three interceptions in the first half, two of which were returned for touchdowns by the Raiders. But, 17 points in the second half was enough to claim victory.

Liberty finishes an impressive season 6-1, after compiling five wins in the previous three years.