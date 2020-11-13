Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The regions of Italy that include the cities of Naples and Florence have been declared coronavirus red zones in a sign of the increasing struggle by Italian hospitals to handle a surge of new admissions. The director of the National Health Institute said the stricter measures the designation brings are justified by a “worrisome increase in hospitalizations” in the Campania and Tuscany regions. Italy’s rate of new confirmed cases has reached 650 per 100,000 people, and confirmed cases hit a daily pandemic high of nearly 41,000 on Friday. Naples hospitals made headlines this week when a video that went viral showed an elderly man lying dead in an emergency room bathroom.