Justice Alito: COVID restrictions ‘previously unimaginable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is sounding an alarm about restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alito says that “whatever one may think about the COVID restrictions, we surely don’t want them to become a recurring feature after the pandemic has passed.” Alito made the comments in an address Thursday to the conservative Federalist Society, which is holding its annual convention virtually because of the pandemic. Alito says it is an “indisputable statement of fact” that “we have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.”