Justice issues new wave of COVID-19 guidelines

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - As the Mountain State hits another record-high number of coronavirus hospitalizations, several executive orders announced by Governor Jim Justice on Thursday prompt new guidelines.

First, the state's current face covering requirement has been amended.

Effective at midnight Friday, face coverings will be mandatory in all public buildings at all times. Previously, masks were only required "when social distancing could not be maintained."

"We are making this an ultra-mandatory requirement for all of our businesses," Justice said.

He added that if patrons refuse to comply with the requirement, business owners can call the police for obstruction of justice.

However, there are still exceptions to the rule.

Children under the age of nine, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance are exempt from the face covering requirement.

It also does not apply when actively eating or drinking inside of a restaurant, or 'in a closed room by yourself.'

Justice's second executive order is in regards to sports.

"We have tried with all in us to be able to support our athletic teams, we know it's important," he said. "Now we're going to have to change again."

Winter sports - girls/boys basketball, swimming, wrestling, and cheerleading - are postponed until January 11th. In addition, no travel league competitions are permitted until that date.

Fall sports will continue as scheduled.

The third executive order changes the post-holiday school schedule in all 55 counties.

After Thanksgiving, students will not return to in-person learning until the following Thursday (Dec. 3).

"That will give us that seven-day period the medical experts tell us will help us from the standpoint of our families all being together," Justice explained.

Finally, executive action is also being taken to postpone band competitions and festivals.

All band festivals this spring, as well as concert band festivals for the rest of the year, are canceled.

This story is developing. Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor further updates.