Local business promotes at-home mental and physical health

Fayette County (WVVA)- From the height of the pandemic, one business in Fayetteville has been re-working their setting to allow social distancing and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the weather grows colder, that calls for indoor classes - limiting space in the studio.

The New River Yoga Studio owner and instructor says she has outsourced with yoga teachers in the state.

"Some are in Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown…. that will also be on the zoom schedule. So, they will do zoom from their location, but it will be filtered through the New River Yoga Studio," said studio owner, Candace Evans.

She says before she became an owner, she was a student... she wants to share how she felt when she took classes with those who in turn, now learn from her.

"When somebody comes to class and they're like 'Oh, I feel so good.' I'm like, I remember those days. Like, and I want that for other people. I want people to feel good in their bodies and in their mind, and in their heart space too, it all correlates," Evans said.

James Furness is a musician and his body is sometimes strained.

The classes have offered relief for his joints and muscles.

"The instruction was really passionate and inviting and kind of loose and it just really felt like a community in itself in that moment and everyone was kind of sharing the same experience, and it was really pleasant. I really liked it," Furness said.

Evans said whether you're at home or in the studio you can always grab your mat and find your inner peace.

