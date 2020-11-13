McDowell County: Two arrested after traffic stop in Bishop, WV area

McDowell County, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 12th, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in the Bishop, WV area.

While conducting the stop, deputies found controlled substances.

31-year old Andrea Nicole Mitchem was charged with the following crimes.

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance

Felony Conspiracy

Driving Suspended

No Insurance

Prohibited Stopping

Maintaining a Vehicle for the sale of Controlled Substance

Mitchem was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Van Dyke and a bond of $97,000 was set.

She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

50-year old Shon Jeffrey Hagy was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance

Felony Conspiracy

Assaulting a Police Officer (2 Counts)

Obstructing an Officer (2 Counts)

Hagy was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Van Dyke and a bond of $100,000 was set.

He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.