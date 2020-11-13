McDowell County: Two arrested after traffic stop in Bishop, WV area

McDowell County: Two arrested after traffic stop in Bishop, WV areaNew
McDowell County, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 12th, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in the Bishop, WV area.
While conducting the stop, deputies found controlled substances.
31-year old Andrea Nicole Mitchem was charged with the following crimes.
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance
- Felony Conspiracy
- Driving Suspended
- No Insurance
- Prohibited Stopping
- Maintaining a Vehicle for the sale of Controlled Substance
Mitchem was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Van Dyke and a bond of $97,000 was set.
She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
50-year old Shon Jeffrey Hagy was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance
- Felony Conspiracy
- Assaulting a Police Officer (2 Counts)
- Obstructing an Officer (2 Counts)
Hagy was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Van Dyke and a bond of $100,000 was set.
He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.