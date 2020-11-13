Mercer County Schools’ 110% Club

Doug Cook: Bus Operator nominated by Bluefield Middle School.

Mr. Cook truly cares students being transported home in a safe and timely manner. Due to changes in bus routes and schedules, some students would miss their bus. Anytime this happens, Mr. Cook asks each of them where they live, and if their residence is anywhere close to his route, he takes them home. As a result, he has saved parents and guardians numerous trips to the school to pick up their children. He also helps students identify the correct bus number to prevent future problems. The Bluefield community appreciates his efforts and kindness.

Zekara McPherson: Bus Operator nominated by the Mercer County Early Learning Center

Ms. McPherson makes personalized pillows for all the Pre-K students at Mercer County Early Learning Center. These pillows are given to the students at the end of the year. In the 2019- 2020 school year, she made over 100 personalized pillows. Ms. McPherson’s act of kindness is wonderful, and the students absolutely love receiving their pillows.

Abe Lilly: Technology Integration Specialist nominated by Bluefield High School.

Mr. Lilly consistently performs all duties associated with managing the BHS Library, related resources, and technology issues. His optimistic and positive demeanor is an asset to the staff and especially to those who are not “tech savvy”. Mr. Lilly is the resident expert in Schoology and has converted many skeptics because of his enthusiasm about embedded skills it teaches students such as how to download documents, edit them, and submit them. He is always willing to arrive early and stay late to assist teachers in any way he can.