‘Most remote island’ creates massive marine protection zone

LONDON (AP) — Tristan da Cunha, an island with 245 permanent residents, has created a marine protection zone to safeguard wildlife in an area of the South Atlantic three times the size of the United Kingdom. The government of the British overseas territory, which calls itself the most remote inhabited island on Earth, said Friday that fishing and other “extractive activities” will be banned from an area of 627,247 square kilometers (242,181 square miles). The sanctuary will be the biggest “no-take zone” in the Atlantic Ocean and the fourth biggest anywhere in the world, the territory said. The designation will help to safeguard millions of seabirds, including yellow-nosed albatross and rockhopper penguins, as well as whales, sharks and seals.