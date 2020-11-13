NBC projects: Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump takes North Carolina

(KWWL) — According to NBC News, President-elect Joe Biden is the projected winner of Georgia, while President Donald Trump is the projected winner of North Carolina.

CNN has also projected Biden as the winner in Georgia, a state that hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years.

Biden will get Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes, bringing his tally to 306 votes. Trump will get North Carolina’s 15 Electoral College votes, bringing him to 232 votes.

On Friday, a hand tally of the presidential race began in Georgia. The recount stems from an audit required by state law. The state’s 159 counties are to complete the audit by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.