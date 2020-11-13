Quiet & dry Saturday; a few showers & gusty winds on tap for Sunday

With high pressure in control, we should stay dry and mainly clear overnight tonight. Areas of fog and frost will be possible tonight as the wet ground cools down. Expect low temps overnight to fall into the 30s for most.

Saturday is looking mainly dry with plenty of sunshine to start! Highs will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s, and we'll see a bit more cloud cover develop during the afternoon as winds start to shift more out of the south. Cloud cover will increase quickly ahead of an incoming cold front Saturday night. Low temps will therefore be a bit milder Saturday night, in the 40s and 50s.

A cold front will cross the area on Sunday, bringing a few sct'd showers during the morning, gradually fading during the afternoon. While this won't be a wash out, what this front lacks in moisture, it will make up for in cold air! Behind the front, temps will fall back into the 30s Sunday night, and though Monday looks dry, we'll be cold, with highs only in the 40s Monday afternoon.

GUSTY WINDS are possible through the day Sunday as this front pushes through! Sustained winds will likely be in the 10-25 MPH range, while gusts will be occasionally 35 MPH or greater. Secure any outdoor items and prepare for a few sporadic power outages to pop up with this still-wet soil!

Another mainly dry but cold front will push through the area Tuesday, reinforcing the cold air. Lows temps at night will hover in the 20s and 30s through midweek next week! Crank the heat! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!