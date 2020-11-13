REWARD: W.Va. Fire Marshal offering $10,000 for info. in 2018 double homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)– Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into the 2018 deaths of two Wayne County residents.

On Thursday, May 31, 2018, at around 11:15 p.m., a fire occurred at a home at 311 Camp Creek Rd. in the Crum area of Wayne County. William Copley and his son, Robert Copley, were found dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined that the Copleys were the victims of a double homicide.

The WVSMO is asking any member of the public who has any information about the fire and deaths to call the W.Va. Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE.

There is up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible.